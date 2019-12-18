Dancing on Ice: Ex-Blue Peter presenter Radzi to replace Michael Barrymore

Ex-Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will be getting his skates on as he'll be starring on Dancing on Ice 2020.

Radzi, who left Blue Peter earlier this year, is replacing one of the contestants, Michael Barrymore, who's fallen and broken his wrist.

Radzi will be partnered with Jessica Hatfield, and have just a couple of weeks of training before skating together in front of a television audience.

Radzi said he was "thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 cast."

Kelvin Fletcher who has just won Strictly Coming Dancing was a last minute replacement for a contestant who had injured himself, so could the same happen to Radzi - could he be the winner of Dancing on Ice 2020?