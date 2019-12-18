Emma Watson turns into a book fairy, hiding copies of Little Women all over London

Book Fairies

Her character in the Harry Potter series was a bit of a bookworm, so perhaps you wouldn't be too shocked to learn that actress Emma Watson is too.

But more surprising is the fact that, instead of closely guarding her precious paperbacks, Emma has turned into a 'book fairy'.

She's been hiding copies all over London for people like you and me to find. But it's not just any book though!

Emma has been taking copies of the 19th century novel Little Women and leaving them hidden next to important statues honouring women, dotted around the capital.

The book, written by American author Louisa May Alcott, tells the story of four sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, one of whom Emma plays in a new film adaption of the novel.

Getty Images Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen play the March sisters in the new film adaption of Little Women

To tie in with the film's release, Emma has joined the special 'The Book Fairies' campaign to hide 2,000 copies of the book all over the world.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting: "38 countries are involved in the campaign, and it's going to be the largest book fairy event ever - follow the hashtag to see where they are being hidden over the next few days! Do you believe in book fairies? #ibelieveinbookfairies"

What is the idea behind The Book Fairies? The Book Fairies launched in 2017. The idea is that after you've finished reading a book, you pass it on to someone else. But it doesn't have to be someone you know - instead you can leave it somewhere to be discovered as a surprise gift, with a sticker attached to explain how it all works.

If you happen to be one of the lucky few to find one of the books, there's an easy way to tell if it was Emma herself or someone else who left it there.

These books have a special handwritten note from the actress inside.

People all over the world have already been taking to social media to share their excitement at finding one of the hidden books.

The campaign's Instagram page already reveals some of the places where the copies have been hidden - including Portugal, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Minnesota in the United States.

If you spot one, or manage to get your hands on a copy, let us know in the comment below.