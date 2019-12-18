play
Nativity: Which part are you playing in your school nativity?

Last updated at 13:30
school-nativityGetty Images

It's nearly Christmas which means it's peak school nativity time!

But gone are the days when you'd just see Mary, Joseph, three kings and some shepherds.

This year we've heard of rapping llamas and even lobsters featuring as parts in your nativities.

So what have you been dressing up as for your school Christmas play?

school-nativityGetty Images

If you're starring in your school's nativity then we want to hear from you.

You can leave your comments and tell us what you're going to be, we'd love to hear from you especially if you have a random part that would wouldn't expect to find in a nativity.

You can also send us pictures but don't forget we just want a picture of you, not your whole class, and remember to get permission from a parent, teacher or guardian before you send it in to us.

Send your pictures to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

We may show your picture or video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

