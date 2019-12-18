A British school has won a competition to name a planet!

BBC

A class at a school in the Isle of Man has won a worldwide competition to name a star and planet.

Pupils from Cronk y Berry primary school came out on top in the contest run by the International Astronomical Union.

The planet they've now named is large, gaseous and it's about a third of the size of Jupiter. It's more than 740 light years from Earth and is both older and hotter than the Sun.

NASA An artist has illustrated what they think the planet could look like

The students made the shortlist for the competition and were up against nine other entries. The public were given the chance to decide on which name they liked best, and the primary school class won after a total of 15,000 votes were cast by members of the public.

The star is now called Gloas, which means 'to shine' in the Manx language, and the planet has been given the name 'Cruinlagh' meaning 'to orbit'.

One student said she felt really "happy and excited" after she heard about her class' win and another said she was "flabbergasted".

What would you have named the planet? Let us know in the comments below!