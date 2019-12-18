Lausanne 2020: Winter Youth Olympic Games GB line-up announced

The team representing Great Britain at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games has been announced.
Almost 30 athletes will be going to Lausanne - the home of the Olympic movement in Switzerland.
Aged between 14 and 17 years old they will be competing in sports such as freestyle skiing, ice hockey, curling and bobsleigh.
Some of the world's best young athletes from 70 nations will be taking part.
Charlotte Longden, who will compete in the bobsleigh event, said: "I have always dreamed of going to the Olympic Games ever since I was young. Now being a part of Team GB is an amazing feeling and I am so excited to represent my country in the Youth Olympics and for my dream to come true.
The Youth Olympic Games is a great opportunity for young athletes, who've got their sights set on competing at the Olympics, to show what they can do.
Georgie Harland, Team GB's Chef de Mission for Lausanne 2020, said: "This is a very special moment for the 28 athletes selected for the Games. It provides vital experience of a multi-sport environment and can be an important stepping stone towards their senior careers.
Names to watch out for from GB include Theo Collins, Daisi Daniels, Shawna Pendry and Olivia Weedon who all competed at the Sarajevo 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival.
The games are taking place between 9 - 22 January.
Who is competing for Team GB?
Alpine Skiing:
- Jack Cunningham, aged 17, from Oxford
- Daisi Daniels, aged 17, from Rochdale
- Sophie Foster, aged 16, from Leatherhead
- Robert Holmes, aged 17, from Barrowford
Biathlon:
- Shawna Pendry, aged 17, from Font Romeu, France
Bobsleigh:
- Charlotte Longden, aged 17, from Winchester
- William Scammell, aged 17, from Devizes
Cross-country skiing:
- Molly Jefferies, aged 16, from Les Gets, France
- James Slimon, aged 17, from Laggan
Curling:
- Ross Craik, aged 15, from Edzell
- Hannah Farries, aged 16, from Dumfries
- Robyn Mitchell, aged 16, from Dunlop
- Jamie Rankin, aged 16, from Elgin
Freestyle Skiing:
- Scott Johns, aged 16, from Dorridge
- Jasper Klein, aged 17, from Cirencester
- Kirsty Muir, aged 15, from Aberdeen
Ice Hockey:
- Mirren Foy, aged 15, from Glenrothes
- Carter Hamill, aged 15, from Belfast
- Evan Nauth, aged 15, from Weybridge
- Amy Robery, aged 15, from Chelmsford
- Abby Rowbotham, aged 14, from Sheffield
- Mackenzie Stewart, aged 15, from Belfast
- Jessie Taylor, aged 15, from High Wycombe
Nordic Combined:
- Mani Cooper, aged 16, from Innsbruck, Austria
Short Track Speed Skating:
- Matthew Gardner, aged 17, from Leeds
- Olivia Weedon, aged 17, from Twickenham
Ski Jumping:
- Sam Bolton, aged 17, from Calgary, Canada
Speed Skating:
- Theo Collins, aged 16, from Guildford
