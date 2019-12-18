Lausanne 2020: Winter Youth Olympic Games GB line-up announced

EPA The Youth Olympic Games are being held in Switzerland

The team representing Great Britain at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games has been announced.

Almost 30 athletes will be going to Lausanne - the home of the Olympic movement in Switzerland.

Aged between 14 and 17 years old they will be competing in sports such as freestyle skiing, ice hockey, curling and bobsleigh.

Some of the world's best young athletes from 70 nations will be taking part.

Charlotte Longden, who will compete in the bobsleigh event, said: "I have always dreamed of going to the Olympic Games ever since I was young. Now being a part of Team GB is an amazing feeling and I am so excited to represent my country in the Youth Olympics and for my dream to come true.

The Youth Olympic Games is a great opportunity for young athletes, who've got their sights set on competing at the Olympics, to show what they can do.

Georgie Harland, Team GB's Chef de Mission for Lausanne 2020, said: "This is a very special moment for the 28 athletes selected for the Games. It provides vital experience of a multi-sport environment and can be an important stepping stone towards their senior careers.

Names to watch out for from GB include Theo Collins, Daisi Daniels, Shawna Pendry and Olivia Weedon who all competed at the Sarajevo 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival.

The games are taking place between 9 - 22 January.

Getty Images Team GB athletes from left to right: Mackenzie Stewart, Charlotte Longden, Robyn Mitchell, Scott Johns, Hannah Farries, Jamie Rankin, Amy Robery, William Scammell, Mirren Foy, Ross Craik, Abby Rowbotham, Evan Nauth, Carter Hamill, Jessie Taylor

Who is competing for Team GB?

Alpine Skiing:

Jack Cunningham, aged 17, from Oxford

Daisi Daniels, aged 17, from Rochdale

Sophie Foster, aged 16, from Leatherhead

Robert Holmes, aged 17, from Barrowford

Biathlon:

Shawna Pendry, aged 17, from Font Romeu, France

Bobsleigh:

Charlotte Longden, aged 17, from Winchester

William Scammell, aged 17, from Devizes

Cross-country skiing:

Molly Jefferies, aged 16, from Les Gets, France

James Slimon, aged 17, from Laggan

Curling:

Ross Craik, aged 15, from Edzell

Hannah Farries, aged 16, from Dumfries

Robyn Mitchell, aged 16, from Dunlop

Jamie Rankin, aged 16, from Elgin

Freestyle Skiing:

Scott Johns, aged 16, from Dorridge

Jasper Klein, aged 17, from Cirencester

Kirsty Muir, aged 15, from Aberdeen

Ice Hockey:

Mirren Foy, aged 15, from Glenrothes

Carter Hamill, aged 15, from Belfast

Evan Nauth, aged 15, from Weybridge

Amy Robery, aged 15, from Chelmsford

Abby Rowbotham, aged 14, from Sheffield

Mackenzie Stewart, aged 15, from Belfast

Jessie Taylor, aged 15, from High Wycombe

Nordic Combined:

Mani Cooper, aged 16, from Innsbruck, Austria

Short Track Speed Skating:

Matthew Gardner, aged 17, from Leeds

Olivia Weedon, aged 17, from Twickenham

Ski Jumping:

Sam Bolton, aged 17, from Calgary, Canada

Speed Skating: