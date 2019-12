Getty Images

Christmas is a time of giving! People send and receive presents to all kinds of people, but what about pets?

Some families love giving their pet a present or a card, or to pretend that their pet has given something to them.

But is it a good idea? Or is it a bit much, should pets stay out of Christmas present giving?

If you've got a pet and you give them a present, or if you don't, tell us why in the comments!