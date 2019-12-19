Christmas: Tell us about your festive traditions

Getty Images

Annual traditions are some of the best parts of Christmas.

Some people make gingerbread every year, some watch the same film every Christmas Eve, and some might even eat chocolate for breakfast!

But what are your Christmas traditions? Let us know in the comments below.

Or maybe you could take a bit of inspiration from these celebrities.

The Jonas Brothers...like to eat hot tamales!

The Jonas Brothers opened up about an unusual festive tradition a few years ago, saying that their family like to start Christmas Day by eating hot tamales.

The Mexican dish is quite spicy, and the family said it's "pretty awesome".

Nick Jonas said: "Joe and I have grown up doing it. It's very like us to have tamales on Christmas."

Chloe Grace Moretz...re-watches the same film

Is it Elf? Or Home Alone? No, every year on Christmas Eve Chloe Grace Moretz watches The Family Stone.

"We watch Family Stone every single Christmas Eve" she told a magazine.

"Before that came out, we would watch The Grinch."

Mariah Carey...celebrates with a sleigh ride!

Mariah Carey celebrates Christmas in a pretty big way!

She told one magazine that every year on 23 December she goes for a sleigh ride.

She said: "We get one or two horse-drawn sleighs, and we bundle up and go riding in the snow under the stars. We always drink cocoa...to keep warm, and we sing at the top of our lungs."

Let us know your festive traditions or if you've now been inspired to start one by one of these famous faces. Comment below!