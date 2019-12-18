Fallon Sherrock makes history in darts

Getty Images Fallon Sherrock beat Ted Evetts at the PDC competition at Alexandra Palace in London.

Fallon Sherrock has just become the first woman ever to beat a man at a darts World Championship.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes came from behind to claim victory, beating opponent Ted Evetts 3-2 at the PDC competition in London.

She was cheered on by the crowd at Alexandra Palace where she made history.

After her win, she posted on social media saying "Can't believe I've made history tonight...done it for the girls".

"I'm so happy, it's all sinking in now and honestly I'm speechless," she added during an interview for BBC Radio 5 Live.

Sherrock was one of only two female players to gain a spot in the tournament which included 96 people in total.

Fellow female player Mikuru Suzuki lost 3-2 against James Richardson on Sunday.

"Mikuru came so close," said Fallon. "I was watching it at home, I was screaming at the TV, I was egging her on and I was so gutted when she she didn't get over that final line but she inspired me so much. She got me so determined to win."

I feel really happy because I have made something for women's darts Fallon Sherrock

Fallon first picked up a dart when she was 17 years old and says she fell in love with the sport.

She said: "It's a great sport to get into. It's very competitive. It's fun, it's great. I'd recommend anyone taking it up."

She's had her fair share of success so far, finishing in second place at the BDO Women's World Championship back in 2015 when she was 20.

Darts has traditionally been seen as a men's sport, but Fallon believes women are just as capable of doing well in it as men.

"Us women can beat these men, we just need more opportunities to prove ourselves. There's more women who can play like me if not better and we just need more recognition really."

Following her success, Fallon will now face Austrian Mensur Suljovic in the second round and she feels confident going up against her next opponent.

"Who's to say I can't beat anyone? I've made history, I've just beaten one man, who's to say I can't beat more?"