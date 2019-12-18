Australia heatwave: Hottest ever temperature recorded

EPA A man finds some shade on a hot day in Australia

Australia has had its hottest day ever, and temperatures there could rise even further.

The national average on Tuesday 17 December was 40.9C.

When forecasters record temperatures, they take the average of the highest temperatures across a country, because that's the most accurate way to measure a heatwave.

But loads of places reached well above 40.9C. The hottest was in South Australia in a place called Ceduna, where it reached 46.5C.

The previous record was set in January 2013 when it was 40.3C.

Getty Images Australia is currently tackling lots of bushfires, caused by really hot weather

Heat like this has meant Australia has had severe droughts and several bushfires.

Forecasters said that temperatures could get hotter still, so the record might be broken again.

Why is this happening?

Australia has been so warm recently because a band of hot air has swept across it.

The Bureau of Meteorology, who record the weather in Australia, said the main cause is something that's going on in the Indian Ocean.

It's called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and it's when the western part of the ocean becomes much warmer than the eastern part. This creates a current, which then affects weather conditions.

One chief forecaster called the current "one of the strongest" on record.

What's being done to help Australia?

Getty Images Scott Morrison is the prime minister of Australia

The prime minister of Australia is called Scott Morrison, he's faced a lot of criticism for not doing enough to help the situation there.

But recently he's pledged to give more money towards firefighters, who are helping to combat the affects of the heat.