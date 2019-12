To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: See if you can spot your elf picture!

With Christmas around the corner, you've been sending in pictures of your mischievous elves.

Some of them will most certainly be on Santa's naughty list.

They've been snapped hiding in cupboards, hanging from lights and making a mess.

Watch our epic gallery of all your elf photos - can you spot your cheeky elf in there?

Comment below if you can see yours in our video gallery!