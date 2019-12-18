play
Watch Newsround

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Have you ever wondered how to win at Christmas crackers?

Well a combination of science and maths means that you can win every time you pull one during the festive season.

It's worth mentioning though that you're on your own when it comes to stopping your hat, joke or key-ring falling in your gravy!

For the last 200 years the Royal Institution in London has held Christmas Lectures which explain how science is involved in everything we do. This year the focus is on maths.

Dr Hannah Fry is presenting the lectures and she met up with Royal Institute scientist and CBBC presenter Fran Scott to explain what it's all about.

The Christmas Lectures will be on BBC4 on 26, 27 and 28 December.

Watch more videos

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

It's Monday - so here's your Happy News!

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Video

Urban music: the rise and success of the UK urban scene

Video

Meet Kaide: The 9-year-old rapper who makes positive rap

Video

UK singer, NAO, says record labels are playing "catch-up"

Video

We chat to Fin, the Junior Bake Off winner!

Video

Ben and Jackson's story

Video

Hurricane Hannah's plan for gold at Tokyo Games

Video

General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?

Video

What is the Convention on the Rights of the Child?

Video

Wendy Searle answers questions about her Arctic adventure

Video

We hit the Frozen 2 red carpet!

Video

How are the amazing Strictly costumes made?

Video

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Video

We talk to kids affected by the floods

Video

Election 2019: What do the words all mean?

Top Stories

Elf on a christmas tree

Can you spot your cheeky Christmas elf?

comments
US President Donald Trump.

Why it's a big day for Donald Trump

comments
US Capitol building in Washington DC

What is impeachment?

Newsround Home