Christmas: Can you believe these songs never got to number one?

"All I want for Christmas is....yooooou!"

The Mariah Carey song is one we hear every year, but, believe it or not, it's never made it to number one - until now!

Mariah was so excited by the news she immediately tweeted, telling her fans "We did it!", followed by a bunch of emojis, including happy tears.

She's even released a brand new music video for the song in celebration of the big moment.

It might seem more than a little surprising that it missed out in both the UK and US charts given how popular the song has become. Music streaming service Spotify said last month the song had already had more than 520 million plays worldwide. It's also been covered by other artists more than 1,000 times.

But this is far from the only famous Christmas song that missed out on the festive number one in the UK . Check these out...

Last Christmas (1984)

What does it sound like? "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special!"

Who sang it? The band 'Wham!' formed of duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgely.

They were one of the biggest acts around, so why didn't the song make it to number one?

Why wasn't it Christmas No. 1? The song lost out to the huge success of Band Aid charity single Do they know it's Christmas?

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (1980)

What does it sound like? "And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun. The near and the dear one, the old and the young. A very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Let's hope it's a good one without any fear."

Who sang it? Former member of the band The Beatles, John Lennon, and his wife Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir.

Why wasn't it Christmas No. 1? Lots of people were surprised that the song didn't get to number one, particularly as it was released shortly after John Lennon's death. It was beaten to the top spot by St. Winifred's Choir's There's No One Quite like Grandma.

Wonderful Christmastime (1979)

What does it sound like? "The moon is right. The spirit's up. We're here tonight, and that's enough. Simply having a wonderful Christmas time."

Who sang it? Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney

Why wasn't it Christmas No. 1? The top spot that year was taken by Pink Floyd, with their song Another Brick In The Wall.

That left McCartney having to settle for reaching number six, this time. He may not have been too upset though as he'd already bagged a Christmas number one two years earlier with Mull Of Kintyre.

Walking In The Air (1985)

What does it sound like? "We're walking in the air. We're floating in the moonlit sky. The people far below are sleeping as we fly."

Who sang it? Aled Jones. It also featured in the animation The Snowman.

Why wasn't it Christmas No. 1? It reached number five in the Christmas charts, but that year's number one was Shakin' Stevens with Merry Christmas Everyone.

Fairytale of New York (1987)

What does it sound like? "The boys of the NYPD choir were singing 'Galway Bay'. And the bells were ringing out for Christmas day!"

Who sang it? Kirsty McColl & The Pogues

Why wasn't it Christmas No. 1? It might be one of the most popular Christmas songs ever, but it was beaten by the Pet Shop Boys, with their cover version of Always On My Mind.

What will be this year's Christmas number one here in the UK? We'll just have to wait until Friday 20 December when it'll be announced on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart Show.