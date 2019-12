Check out this very cute baby rhino.

The greater one-horned rhino was born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) says the species is 'vulnerable' which means it's considered to be facing a high risk of extinction in the wild.

The baby rhino weighs 70kg - that's more than twenty times the average weight of a human baby!

It hasn't been given a name just yet, but one lucky person will get the chance to decide what the rhino will be called.