Dinosaur skeleton: Did these dogs discover an ancient fossil?

Last updated at 10:05
two-dogs-on-the-beach.Jon Gopsill
Dogs Poppy and Sam stumbled across the ancient skeleton while on a walk

When dog walker Jon Gopsill took his pups Poppy and Sam for a walk, the last thing he probably expected to come across was a dinosaur skeleton!

However, that's exactly what happened! Mr Gopsill discovered the fossil on a beach in Somerset after his curious dogs made the find.

Mr Gopsill, a keen archaeologist, believes the skeleton - which is five-and-a-half feet long - could be 65 million-years-old.

dinosaur-skeleton.Jon Gopsill

It's thought to be the skeleton of an ichthyosaur, an extinct marine reptile that looks similar to a dolphin.

It seems that recent storms exposed the frame which is buried deep in the ground.

ichthyosaurGetty Images
The ichthyosaur was a dolphin-like reptile which is thought to have lived in the sea millions of years ago

Mr Gopsill has shared his findings with the Somerset Heritage and the Natural History Museum.

