Dinosaur skeleton: Did these dogs discover an ancient fossil?

When dog walker Jon Gopsill took his pups Poppy and Sam for a walk, the last thing he probably expected to come across was a dinosaur skeleton!
However, that's exactly what happened! Mr Gopsill discovered the fossil on a beach in Somerset after his curious dogs made the find.
Mr Gopsill, a keen archaeologist, believes the skeleton - which is five-and-a-half feet long - could be 65 million-years-old.
It's thought to be the skeleton of an ichthyosaur, an extinct marine reptile that looks similar to a dolphin.
It seems that recent storms exposed the frame which is buried deep in the ground.
Mr Gopsill has shared his findings with the Somerset Heritage and the Natural History Museum.
