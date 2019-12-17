play
Watch Newsround

Ellie Goulding helps man after accident

Ellie Goulding helped a man after a road accident.

A passenger had filmed the incident on a road in London, where a lorry had been pushing a car down the road.

The popstar said her driver slowed down to warn the lorry what was going on, as well as another car.

Ellie Goulding posted on Instagram: "I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok - craziest thing I've ever seen on the road. Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone."

She also criticised the other drivers who started filming on their phones, and said she "couldn't believe" their first instinct was to start filming.

Footage from Twitter / @ShaanAssi99

