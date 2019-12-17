Ellie Goulding helps Car Throttle YouTuber after accident

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ellie Goulding helps man after accident - Footage from Twitter / @ShaanAssi99

Ellie Goulding helped a YouTuber from the cars channel Car Throttle after a road accident.

A passenger had filmed the incident on a road in London, where a lorry had been pushing a car down the road.

The popstar said her driver slowed down to warn the lorry what was going on, as well as another car.



Ellie Goulding posted on Instagram: "I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok - craziest thing I've ever seen on the road. Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone."

She also criticised the other drivers who started filming on their phones, and said she "couldn't believe" their first instinct was to start recording.

People have asked questions about whether the incident was a stunt, but the Head of Video at Car Throttle, Alex Kersten, tweeted: "To everyone asking, yes, this is Jack from Car Throttle," before explaining how the Jack's car came to be pushed by the truck. "Jack is shaken but OK," he added.

The truck that was pushing the car was a Royal Mail truck, and a spokesperson from the company said: "We are very concerned about this incident. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We are investigating as a matter of urgency."

