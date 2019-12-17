play
Watch Newsround

Christmas: What's your favourite thing about it?

Last updated at 17:10
comments
View Comments
Girls-hugging-bears-with-christmas-presents.Getty Images

There's not long to go until the big day, so we want to know what you think is the best thing about Christmas.

Maybe it's singing carols, giving gifts or traditional turkey dinner?

Or perhaps you love wearing a Christmas jumper and decorating the tree?

Whatever it is, tell us your favourite thing about the festive season by voting below.

If you can't see the list to vote, click here.

Let us know if there's something Christmassy we've missed by commenting below.

More like this

wrapped-up-teddy-bear-under-christmas-tree.

Fake Christmas toys and why you shouldn't buy them

boys-outside-drag-christmas-tree.

Christmas: What do you think to the idea of renting a festive fir?

boys-santa-hats-singing-microphone.

Christmas: Which festive song annoys you the most?

gingerbread
play
0:48

Check out this amazing gingerbread village

kidzbop

Kidz Bop: How the gang cope with nerves

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

cow-in-a-christmas-jumper.
image

Cows and 'udder' animals getting into festive spirit

2019-the-year-of-Greta.

Greta Thunberg's incredible year in pictures

comments
4
telescope

Five reasons why telescopes are so important

comments
Newsround Home