French dancing duo Les Twins star alongside a number of other famous faces in the new Cats movie.

The cast also includes Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift.

The movie, which is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hugely successful musical, is also up for Golden Globe for one of its original songs despite not yet being released.

We sat down with Les Twins to find out what it was like to be a part of the movie.