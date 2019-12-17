play
What does the SNP's big election win mean for Scotland?

The Conservative Party might have won the most seats in the general election overall, but in Scotland it was the SNP that dominated.

The Scottish National Party led by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed 48 out of the 59 seats on offer in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon says this means Scotland should be allowed to hold a second referendum on Scottish Independence. But the UK government disagree, saying the previous vote in 2014 should be "respected".

She has challenged Boris Johnson to give Scotland the power to hold a second independence referendum but admitted: "I don't pretend that every single person who voted SNP will necessarily support independence."

Here's BBC Scotland's political correspondent David Wallace Lockhart to explain more.

