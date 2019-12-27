Young Choristers of the Year: The winners of the BBC's singing contest

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Young Chorister of the Year: The winners react

Two singers have been announced as the winners of the BBC Radio 2 Young Choristers of the Year 2019 competition.

BBC Radio 2 Young Choristers of the Year celebrates the talent of young people who sing in religious buildings like churches and cathedrals. A chorister is a member of a choir.

Eight contestants from around the UK, aged between 11 and 17 years old took part in the final.

The eight finalists each sung a Christmas carol and a Christmas anthem in front of a panel of expert judges.

Composer and conductor Bob Chilcott, vocal coach to the stars Carrie Grant, world-famous opera singer Gerald Finley, and classical singing star Camilla Kerslake made the final decision.

The show was hosted by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and was broadcast in a special programme on Radio 2 at 6pm on 22nd December.

Anna Haestrup (16) who is a lead soprano at Saint Mary's church in London and William Miles-Kingston (13) from York who sings in the St Peter's Chapel Choir won the competition.

Chair of Judges Bob Chilcott says: "The performances from all of the young singers were very strong. They all sang brilliantly and were very composed. It was a great occasion and very moving to hear singing at that level from young people."

Will said "when I heard my name I was just extremely excited".

Anna, who had first applied for the competition four years ago said "it was like the four years I'd been trying had paid off".

The two winners each received a trophy and a recording session with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

What music was performed?

The songs performed by the finalists included Christmas carols like The Little Road to Bethlehem, In the Bleak Midwinter and Once in Royal David's City. As well as hymns which might be less well known to the general public like The Sussex Carol and How beautiful are the feet by Handel.

Will told Newsround "I chose the Sussex Carol. I used to sing it all the time at York Minster and it was one of my favourite pieces to sing".

Anna chose the Virgin's Slumber, she said "when I listen to it I immediately feel this calm and peace".