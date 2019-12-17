Christmas: Check out these animals in their winter woollies
Christmas wouldn't be the same without a wacky jumper and it looks like it isn't just people taking part in the tradition this festive season! Check out these animals in their winter woollies!
Some cows in Jersey have been spreading a bit of Christmas joy! Dairy farmer Becky Houzé designed these patterned jumpers for her cows Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle and Mariah Dairy. Don't they look moo-vellous!
Did someone ask for Santa Claus? This dog is certainly ready to step up to the task! The charity Save the Children recently broke the world record for the most number of dogs wearing Christmas jumpers at an event earlier this month.
Check out these adorable pooches! The dogs took part in Ugly Christmas Sweater Day at the Michelson Found Animals Foundation in America.
This penguin looks pretty snazzy in this red number! However, the jumpers aren’t just for making the penguins look good. This little fella was covered in oil. He's been cleaned and his jumper protects his feathers until they recover and he can be released.
Take a look at this chick's cool knit! Women at the Fuller Village housing complex in Massachusetts in America knitted the purple, green and blue jumpers for chickens, roosters, and hens in the cold weather.
How adorable is this little reindeer! The pooch also took part in the Save the Children event which saw lots of dogs rock their festive knits for charity.
Holympe the cat definitely knows how to get into the Christmas spirit! Its jumper comes complete with snowmen and snowflakes and it's even surrounded by the perfect Christmassy background.