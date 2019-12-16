Christmas lights: Seasonal illuminations and displays around the world
It's the time of year when Christmas illuminations are popping up everywhere! What do you think of these?
Let's go first to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. These lanterns in the form of gifts appeared during the opening of the festival of giant Chinese lanterns at the Singing Field, which represented more than 30 giant figures.
These snowmen are from the same display - they look cosy in their winter gear.
This display celebrated the forest - you can see the flowers, mushrooms, toadstools and the insects that live in that environment.
Next to the other side of the world! This is the Light Festival in Costa Rica, South America. This lady has done what looks like a Christmas/Day of the Dead mash-up for the occasion in the capital San Jose.
There have also been huge floats and parades in San Jose to mark the start of the Festival de la Luz.
This treat for the eyes began in 1996 and features loads of floats and even 13 bands, according to event organisers.
In Russia they are very proud of their traditional dolls - these light installations appear during the Festival of Lanterns at Sokolniki Park in Moscow.
The light show represents both the famous Russian forests and the famous domes of the Kremlin in Red Square, Moscow.
In Estonia, these beautiful pink flamingos form part of a light sculpture festival in the capital, Tallinn.
The light show is the first one of its kind in Estonia and will feature more than 25 installations using about 10,000 LED bulbs.
Even the big man himself is making an appearance. Here's Santa with his sleigh and reindeer making what looks like a quick getaway to deliver some presents!
Flamingos are always a popular theme, even though they aren't massively Chrismassy! These light birds appeared in Paris, France, as part of the Natural History Museum's night walk exhibition.
Here's some more unexpected animals! A sea turtle is one of the biggest exhibits at the Singing Field in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Next to South Korea where balloons are part of the fun! Santa and a snowman are tucked away in there. These lights are displayed along Cheonggyecheon stream in the capital, Seoul.
Yule be sorry to miss out on this amazing display in Rzeszow's Market Square, Poland. This little camper van even has eyes and antlers!
Talk about a massive bauble - how would you get this on your Christmas tree?! This amazing display is in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon.
The one thing better than looking at a massive light bauble? Being inside one, of course! People in Athens, Greece were able to get into an illuminated decoration within the Christmas show at the famous Syntagma Square.