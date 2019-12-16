Which children's movies made more than $1 billion this year?

2019 has been a pretty epic year for children's films!
The long-awaited Frozen sequel, which was released at the end of November, has just passed the $1 billion mark.
The animated movie made almost $363m in its opening weekend and its popularity among audiences shows no sign of slowing down.
So which other children's films have made more than $1 billon worldwide?
The Lion King live-action remake, which was released back in July, was really successful despite being released almost 25 years after the much-loved original.
The film was named the highest-grossing animated movie ever back in the summer, which means it made more money than any other animated film. It ended up making over $1.6 bn dollars - that's a lot of money!
Toy Story 4, which came out nine years after the third film in the franchise, managed to make about $238m during its opening weekend. This made it the fourth-biggest US opening for an animated movie, coming in behind Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Shrek the Third.
The movie hit $1 billon in earnings in August this year and the Toy Story films have now made more than $3 billion in total.
Lion King wasn't Disney's only remake to be released this year. The live-action version of Aladdin, starring Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine came out in May this year. It passed the $1 bn mark back in July.
Captain Marvel was the first ever Marvel film to have a woman as the main character. The movie, released in March this year, sees Brie Larson transform into the superhero.
The film managed to hit $1 billion just one month after its release.
The second Avengers movie is not only Disney's most popular movie, but it's actually the highest grossing film of all time!
The film made over $2.798 billion, overtaking Avatar in the rankings.
Spider-Man: Far from Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, hit screens back in July.
The film reached $1 bn in earnings in less than a month and is now Sony Pictures' highest grossing movie of all time.
