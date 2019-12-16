Which children's movies made more than $1 billion this year?

Disney The film has been hugely successful, making more than $1bn

2019 has been a pretty epic year for children's films!

The long-awaited Frozen sequel, which was released at the end of November, has just passed the $1 billion mark.

The animated movie made almost $363m in its opening weekend and its popularity among audiences shows no sign of slowing down.

So which other children's films have made more than $1 billon worldwide?

The Lion King

Alamy

The Lion King live-action remake, which was released back in July, was really successful despite being released almost 25 years after the much-loved original.

The film was named the highest-grossing animated movie ever back in the summer, which means it made more money than any other animated film. It ended up making over $1.6 bn dollars - that's a lot of money!

Toy Story 4

Walt Disney /Pixar

Toy Story 4, which came out nine years after the third film in the franchise, managed to make about $238m during its opening weekend. This made it the fourth-biggest US opening for an animated movie, coming in behind Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Shrek the Third.

The movie hit $1 billon in earnings in August this year and the Toy Story films have now made more than $3 billion in total.

Aladdin

Walt Disney Studios

Lion King wasn't Disney's only remake to be released this year. The live-action version of Aladdin, starring Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine came out in May this year. It passed the $1 bn mark back in July.

Captain Marvel

Marvel

Captain Marvel was the first ever Marvel film to have a woman as the main character. The movie, released in March this year, sees Brie Larson transform into the superhero.

The film managed to hit $1 billion just one month after its release.

Avengers: Endgame

Walt Disney / Marvel Studios

The second Avengers movie is not only Disney's most popular movie, but it's actually the highest grossing film of all time!

The film made over $2.798 billion, overtaking Avatar in the rankings.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel

Spider-Man: Far from Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, hit screens back in July.

The film reached $1 bn in earnings in less than a month and is now Sony Pictures' highest grossing movie of all time.