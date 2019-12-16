Young Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Who won?

Getty Images

Boxer Caroline Dubois has been named as the 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year!

The eighteen-year-old beat Para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton and skateboarder Sky Brown to the top spot.

Caroline is England Boxing's most successful youth boxer ever, winning a staggering 40 fights in a row! That's impressive!

Getty Images

The Young SPOTY is awarded to the sportsperson who's made the most outstanding contribution to sport in that year and is aged 17 or under (however some athletes have turned 18 since then!).

BBC Sport and the Youth Sport Trust choose the list of nominees and the winner.

The trophy was presented to the young boxer at the Radio 1 Teen Awards in front of presenters Greg James, Maya Jama and Mollie King at Wembley.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet 11-year-old pro skateboarder Sky Brown

The boxer had fierce competition, 11-year-old Sky Brown is smashing the skateboarding world and is often beating adults a lot older than her!

And Maisie Summers-Newston is a world champion and a world record holder. She won gold in a record-breaking time in the 200m Individual Medley at the World Para-Swimming Championships.

But Caroline was chosen as the winner by a special panel of judges.

Other winners of the award include Ellie Simmonds, Wayne Rooney and Andy Murray.

Tom Daley's also won the award three times - and was on the judging panel this year!