Taylor Swift: Glastonbury and other huge achievements in 2019

Getty Images

It's been quite a year for Taylor Swift!

The Lover singer set records, won loads of awards and celebrated a big birthday.

Here are five of her biggest achievements in 2019.

She's confirmed she'll headline Glastonbury

Getty Images

Taylor will become the seventh female artist to headline Glastonbury in 2020.

The huge festival turns 50 next year - so it's a pretty big deal to play there!

The singer seemed pretty pleased about the news.

On Twitter she said: "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"

She performed on Strictly for the first time

On the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2020, Taylor took to her piano to play her number one single, Lover.

Fans seemed thrilled with her performance - on social media some described it as "breathtaking".

She won the Artist of the Decade award

Getty Images

The pop princess won the prize at the American Music Awards.

During her acceptance speech, she said the honour celebrated 10 years of "hard work and of art and of fun and memories".

She broke the AMAs record

Getty Images

In the same night that she was given Artist of the Decade, she took home FIVE other awards too.

She won artist of the year, favourite artist, favourite album, favourite music and favourite female artist!

This took her all-time total to 29.

Organisers says that beats Michael Jackson's previous record of 24.

She turned 30!

Getty Images

This must've been a thir-TAY-eth to remember!

She celebrated in New York with loads of her A-list friends, and with this amazing cake!

Taylor Swift

On Instagram she posted a picture of the celebrations with the caption: "I just seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you."