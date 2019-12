Meet 16-year-old Lani as she gets ready to perform live on TV to millions of people.

She'll be dancing on stage as part of the Sports Personality of the Year 2019 awards ceremony.

The show, which is taking place in Aberdeen, will round up an amazing year of sport.

Newsround was given exclusive behind the scenes access to the rehearsals and Lani shows us what it's like getting ready for the big performance!