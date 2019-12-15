play
Kelvin and Oti crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions

Last updated at 09:35
Oti-and-Kelvin-winning-Strictly-Come-DancingPA Media

Kelvin Fletcher has been crowned the 2019 champion of Strictly Come Dancing.

He may have been a last-minute arrival to this year's competition but the actor danced his way to victory with professional dancing partner Oti Mabuse.

Their Strictly Grand Final included a samba from the beginning of the series, a rumba from week four and a spectacular showdance.

Contestants-from-Strictly-Come-Dancing-2019PA Media

It was a big moment for Oti too, as this was her first ever win after five years on the show.

The pair faced tough competition from dancing duos Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, who also performed three routines each.

Tell us what you thought of the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Grand Final. Do you think the best couple won?

Tell us in the comments below.

  • But the vote wasn't working well on the website, however I managed to vote but my mum couldn't for some reason. Hope that doesn't happen during the greatest dancer!

  • I'm so happy he won as he was technically the best dancer as his showdance proved. Karims showdance had timing issues and I felt Kelvin acted more in his dances. As well as that Karim did actually have some gapping in his quickstep and there was a mistake in the beginning so overall I think the best dancer won as much as I love Karim

  • I don’t even watch Strictly Come Dancing 💃 🕺, but well done 👍!

  • Well done guys! 🥳 🥳 🥳

    🍟😋Aaisha😋🍟

  • Go Oti! Great series this year, how am I going to survive without Strictly!!! Oh, well, the christmas special's not too far away, and then the greatest dancer's back in January! Loved Karim, but Kelvin was great as well, that showdance... Congrats to all the finalists!

  • Whoop!

  • I do not think he should of one I think it should of been Karim .karim was defiantly the best dancer

  • I think they deserved to win but I wanted Karim to win since he was the better dancer but Kelvin was more popular so he won.

  • He was good, but I would of rather of had one of the couples win Kelvin, in my opinion, just didn't have much personality. Emma was so grateful for the opportunity and Karim was really fun where as Kelvin was just ........ . Is just me or were the showdances very low key this year 😀any way it was great but strictly is sadly over for another year😭😭

  • Well done to kelvin and oati although I really wanted Emma and Anton to win !

Newsround Home