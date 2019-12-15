Kelvin and Oti crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions

PA Media

Kelvin Fletcher has been crowned the 2019 champion of Strictly Come Dancing.

He may have been a last-minute arrival to this year's competition but the actor danced his way to victory with professional dancing partner Oti Mabuse.

Their Strictly Grand Final included a samba from the beginning of the series, a rumba from week four and a spectacular showdance.

PA Media

It was a big moment for Oti too, as this was her first ever win after five years on the show.

The pair faced tough competition from dancing duos Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, who also performed three routines each.

Tell us what you thought of the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Grand Final. Do you think the best couple won?

Tell us in the comments below.