Meet 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet 11-year-old pro skateboarder Sky Brown

Eleven-year-old Sky Brown is smashing the skateboarding world and beating adults a lot older than her.

Sky was first inspired to take up the sport by watching her dad and says the skateboard became her favourite toy.

Sky's competed in the World Skateboarding Championships and won a bronze medal, beating adults 10 years older than her.

She's also now in the top three of the Young Sports Personality of the Year competition.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Master skateboarding tricks with Sky Brown

She's a surfer as well as a skateboarder and has set her sights on competing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

It'll be the first time skateboarding will be an official sport at the Olympics and she's excited to show off her skills.

"It's going to be really cool," she said. "You can show what skateboarding is and how creative you can be.

"A lot of people are going to watch it and I get to show that if this little girl can do it, you can do it too."