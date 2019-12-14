Meet 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown

Eleven-year-old Sky Brown is smashing the skateboarding world and beating adults a lot older than her in competitions.

Sky was first inspired to take up the sport by watching her dad and says the skateboard became her favourite toy.

Sky's competed in the World Skateboarding Championships and won a bronze medal, beating adults 10 years older than her.

She's now in the top three of the competition so Newsround went to meet her and find out what she loves about the sport.