play
Watch Newsround

Meet 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown

Eleven-year-old Sky Brown is smashing the skateboarding world and beating adults a lot older than her in competitions.

Sky was first inspired to take up the sport by watching her dad and says the skateboard became her favourite toy.

Sky's competed in the World Skateboarding Championships and won a bronze medal, beating adults 10 years older than her.

She's now in the top three of the competition so Newsround went to meet her and find out what she loves about the sport.

Watch more videos

Video

Meet 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

It's Monday - so here's your Happy News!

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Video

Urban music: the rise and success of the UK urban scene

Video

Meet Kaide: The 9-year-old rapper who makes positive rap

Video

UK singer, NAO, says record labels are playing "catch-up"

Video

We chat to Fin, the Junior Bake Off winner!

Video

Ben and Jackson's story

Video

Hurricane Hannah's plan for gold at Tokyo Games

Video

General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?

Video

What is the Convention on the Rights of the Child?

Video

Wendy Searle answers questions about her Arctic adventure

Video

We hit the Frozen 2 red carpet!

Video

How are the amazing Strictly costumes made?

Video

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Video

We talk to kids affected by the floods

Video

Election 2019: What do the words all mean?

Top Stories

Emma, Kelvin and Karim
image

Who's dancing to what in the Strictly final?

strictly girls
play
1:21

Strictly final: Who do these young fans think will win?

ore-strictly-winner

Five Strictly winners - where are they now?

comments
Newsround Home