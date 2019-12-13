General Election 2019: What was life like in 1987 when the Conservatives last won this big?

Getty Images Former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher won her third election in 1987

The Conservative party has won the general election after winning the most number of seats in Parliament.

Boris Johnson's party secured a total of 364 seats - which is the biggest win for the Conservative Party since Margaret Thatcher's election win back in 1987.

What was life like in the year Britain's first female prime minister saw her party claim victory for the third time in a row? Read on to find out more.

1. The fashion was strong

Getty Images Shoulder pads, big hair and bold and bright clothing were popular with lots of celebrities during the 1980s

The 1980s was the era of bold and daring fashion. Shoulder pads and leather were in, colours were bright and voluminous hair was really popular too - the bigger the better!

2. Computers looked like this!

Getty Images The Commodore PET and Commodore 64 were popular during the 1980s.

Commodore computers were big in the 1980s. The company's first personal computer, known as the PET, consisted of a built-in cassette drive which was used to store data and a small black and white monitor. The VIC-20, which was later released in 1981, was the first colour home computer to sell over a million units. The Commodore 64 which came out shortly after became really popular for gaming, even rivalling video games consoles!

3. These were the big films of the year

Getty Images Dirty Dancing and Superman IV were two of the biggest films in 1987

Some of the biggest films of 1987 included the comedy Three Men and a Baby starring Ted Danson, Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg, Superman IV: Quest for Peace and the much-loved classic, Dirty Dancing.

4. There was some great music released (and clearly some great hair too)

Getty Images Whitney Houston and Bon Jovi released some huge hits in 1987

1987 was a great time for music. Some of the year's biggest hits included Whitney Houston's Dance with Somebody, Bon Jovi's Living on a Prayer and the biggest song of the year, Walk Like an Egyptian by the Bangles.

5. Mobile phones were huge!

Getty Images Mobile phones in the 80s were very different to the smart phones many use today

Mobile phones in the 1980s were a far cry from the sleek smart phones we have today! The first ever portable mobile was released by the company Motorola back in 1983. Conversations could last for a maximum of 30 minutes and the phone could store around 30 numbers. It cost around a whopping £2600 to buy!