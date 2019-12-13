How will the Conservatives' promises affect you?

Getty Images

So, the Conservatives have won the general election and Boris Johnson is still our prime minister.

But in the lead up to the result they outlined a lot of promises in their manifesto, (that's basically a document that sets out everything a party wants to achieve if it gets elected).

They had lots to say on Brexit and the NHS but there are some other issues they've said they'll act on which we think are important to you lot.

Here's some of the main ones.

Schools

The government is vital to state schools across the country. Ministers are in charge of how much money schools get.

Boris Johnson said during the election campaign that he will invest £14 billion pounds of funding into schools - that works out at about £5,000 per secondary school pupil and £4,000 per primary school pupil.

This also includes £780 million in new funding to support children with Special Educational needs in 2020 alone.

They Conservative party has also said it wants to make sure every girl in the world has 12 years of quality education.

Of course, we all know teachers are very important and the Conservatives say they'll increase how much they get paid to £30,000 a year, in the hope this gets more people to take up the job.

They also say they want to help teachers tackle bullying, which we know is an important issue for people at school. The government also said it wants to spend more on arts, music and sport and say they're going to offer an "arts premium" which will pay for more activities.

Help for vulnerable children

The Conservatives say they want to help children who end up in care.

They say that as the government they will prioritise stable, loving placements for vulnerable children and will look into the care system to make sure children and young adults are getting the support they need.

They're also promising to create a one billion pound fund to create more high quality, affordable childcare. That's to help parents especially before and after school and during school holidays.

They also say they want to get rid of the tampon tax (that's extra money for the government that's added to the price of sanitary products).

Making the internet safer

We all know staying safe online is a big priority.

The Conservatives say they're going to bring in new laws to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online.

They want to do more to protect children from harmful content and protect children from online abuse.

They also want to tackle problems with online gambling and loot boxes.

Protecting the environment

We all know young people care passionately about the planet so here's what the Conservatives are promising to do.

They've created an environment bill, (that's a piece of law that is designed to protect and restore our natural environment) that they want to enact after we leave the EU.

They also say they will spend £640 million on nature and will use this to help reach the Net Zero target (that's the government's ambition to cut carbon emissions by 2050).

In their party's manifesto they also say they want to create a new £500 million Blue Planet Fund to help protect our oceans from plastic pollution, warming sea temperatures and overfishing.

On top of this they're promising to plant more trees, (75,000 acre's worth to be precise).

They're also promising to tackle plastic pollution in the UK and around the world and want to introduce a new tax to increase the amount of recyclable plastics in packaging.

They also want to increase penalties for people who fly tip - that's when people discard big items like fridges or washing machines on the street rather than properly disposing of them.

Animal welfare

We know pets and their welfare are important, so what promises are the Conservatives making to ensure this?

Well they say they're going to introduce tougher prison sentences for animal cruelty and will crack down on the illegal smuggling of dogs and puppies.

They also say they want to bring the ivory ban into force and ban imports from trophy hunting of endangered animals.

They want to ban keeping primates as pets and bring forward cat microchipping to help tackle theft issues.

We want you to have your say, are there any issues that you're concerned about? Let us know in the comments below.