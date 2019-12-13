Lord Buckethead and Elmo: Check out these colourful election candidates

You might have noticed a few unusual characters standing in the UK general elections this year.

From Lord Buckethead to Elmo, here are some of the more unusual candidates who stood in this year's election.

@LordBuckethead

Lord Buckethead and Count Binface went up against each other in Boris Johnson's constituency in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The two candidates are fierce rivals, and when they were asked to pose for a photo together Lord Buckethead said: "We are going to violate some serious intergalactic treaties."

@Countbinface

Another candidate who offered an alternative view on politics, was Nick the Incredible Flying Brick.

He represented the The Official Monster Raving Loony Party, which was first formed in 1983.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

As well as Buckethead and Binface, Boris Johnson was also up against Elmo.

Yes, the character from children's TV show Sesame Street! He stood at the last election too!

Getty Images

In the past constituents like Mr Fishfinger have won a fair few seats.