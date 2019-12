The results of the UK General Election are in, and the Conservative Party have won the most seats in Parliament.

This means that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to stay on as the Prime Minister for the UK.

But lots of other things happened last night, so we spoke to Maddie Thimont-Jack who is an expert in politics, to try to help us make sense of what happened.

She also helped to answer some of your questions.

