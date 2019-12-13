General Election: What's Boris Johnson said after Conservative win?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Boris Johnson's first speech after winning election

What a night it's been for Boris Johnson.

He's won the general election and gets to stay in his job as the UK prime minister for the next five years.

The Conservatives won the most seats in the general election which means they have an overall majority in parliament.

Mr Johnson has made a victory speech and said he will now work "night and day" to repay the trust of voters.

What's Boris Johnson said about Brexit?

Brexit. It's the reason this snap election was called in the first place.

And now the Conservatives have won the election, we're a step closer to leaving the EU.

Speaking after the result Mr Johnson said the result meant "any prospect of a second referendum was dead" and added "we will at last be able to get Brexit done".

We're now due to leave the EU on 31 January 2020. After that the UK and Eu will have to work out a deal, which the prime minister says he hopes to get done by December 2020.

What's Boris Johnson said about the NHS?

The NHS was another major issue in this election.

"The NHS is this one nation Conservative government's top priority, and we will deliver 50,000 more nurses, and 50 million more GP surgery appointments," Boris Johnson said in his victory speech.

He also said he would deliver a long-term NHS budget of £650 million extra every week.

Labour had argued that under the Conservatives the NHS could be up for sale.

What's Boris Johnson said on climate change?

He also addressed climate change in his speech and said he would make the UK the cleanest and greenest country on earth with the most far-reaching environmental programme.

"You voted to be carbon neutral by 2050 and we will do it," he said.