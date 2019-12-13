Boris Johnson's Conservatives have won the general election but what happens next?

The Conservatives have won the general election, Labour have lost a load of seats and the SNP have done well in Scotland.

Are you wondering what happens next?

What will this mean for the future of the Labour Party? Will Brexit actually happen?

Don't worry, we've got it all covered and will break it down for you.

Getty Images Boris Johnson, PM and leader of the Conservatives

1. What will Boris Johnson do next?

Other than celebrate because he's won the election, he's got a lot of work to do, particularly on Brexit.

It was of course the issue that made him decide to call a snap election in the first place.

He's also got to decide what he wants to do with his cabinet (that's a special group of people who have the top jobs in the government) and it's likely that on 16 December there will be a minor reshuffle.

The result also means it's likely Mr Johnson will be our prime minister for the next five years, until the next general election.

But first he needs to go and meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace and ask her permission to form a new government.

People voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

2. What's going to happen with Brexit?

Throughout his whole general election campaign, Boris Johnson has promised to "get Brexit done".

We're currently meant to leave the European Union on 31 January 2020 but Mr Johnson's deal still needs to go through parliament.

This Brexit bill (that's the piece of law that lays the framework for us leaving the EU) is expected to go through its second reading in the House of Commons on 20 December.

Now the Conservatives have a large majority in the House of Commons, it should be fairly easy for the prime minister to push his deal through.

But even if this happens, there's still a long way to go after we leave the EU.

3. What is the Labour Party going to do next?

Getty Images Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn

It's safe to say it's been a disaster for Labour in this general election.

They didn't get the most votes and have lost a lot of seats, meaning it's their worst election result since 1935.

One thing we know is the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn won't be taking Labour through another election campaign.

He said it was a very "disappointing" night and although he's staying in his job for now, he'll be stepping down next time.

Labour lost a lot of seats in the north of England and Wales which are all areas that voted to Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

It's unclear though who would replace Mr Corbyn when he goes.

4. What does this mean for the SNP and independence?

Getty Images SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

There's a reason why Nicola Sturgeon (the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party) looks so happy.

The SNP has done well in the election and has won the most seats in Scotland.

With all of the Scottish results in, the SNP has won 47 of the country's 59 seats - 12 more than it won in 2017 (when the last general election was).

The party also kicked out Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

Ms Sturgeon said the country had sent a "clear message" on a second independence referendum (that's a vote on whether Scotland should leave the UK and is different to the EU referendum).

She has promised to send a letter to the prime minister before Christmas requesting that Scotland should be given the power to hold another independence referendum and separate Scotland from the rest of the UK.

5. What will the Liberal Democrats do?

Getty Images Leader of the Lib Dems, Jo Swinson

It's not been a good night for everyone, especially Jo Swinson (the leader of the Lib Dems).

She is no longer an MP as she didn't get enough votes (but only just) to hold onto her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

It's a huge disappointment as at the start of her election campaign, Ms Swinson said she could become the next prime minister.

It means the party will have to find a new leader, and there will be a leadership contest in the new year.

Speaking after the result, Ms Swinson said for millions of people the election results would bring "dread and dismay".