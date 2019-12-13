Will Scotland get another independence vote after the SNP wins more seats in the general election?

Getty Images

People in Scotland might soon be asked if they want to leave the UK and form an independent country.

That's because the SNP - or the Scottish National Party - won the most seats and votes in Scotland in the general election.

The party won a lot more votes than it did at the last election in 2017 - the SNP even won the seat of Jo Swinson, the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that meant people in Scotland agreed that they should be allowed to decide whether the country stayed as part of the United Kingdom.

Nicola Sturgeon said it also showed that voters in the country did not agree with Brexit and did not want to leave the European Union.

"Scotland has sent a very clear message - we don't want a Boris Johnson government, we don't want to leave the EU," she said.

The country was asked to vote on independence back in 2014 - people agreed they should stay.

Scotland has been part of the UK for more than 300 years.