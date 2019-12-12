Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg
If you still haven't heard of Greta Thunberg, then where have you been over the last year?
During 2019 her name and face have been everywhere - from TV news bulletins and magazine covers, to protest signs held high by hundreds of young climate change protestors all over the world.
The sixteen-year-old first began her solo protest outside the Swedish parliament back in August 2018. Over the last year she has turned her campaign into a truly global movement, inspiring children everywhere.
Then there was the moment Greta Thunberg met Barack Obama, Greta was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, and when Greta was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Here's a bit of a recap about exactly what she's been up to over the last 12 months.