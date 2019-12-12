Say hello to the amazing 'Amazon' rocket. But it's not delivering any last-minute online shopping.

Blue Origin, owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, is aiming to send tourists into space.

This flight is part of a testing project using a reusable rocket. It took place with luggage instead of humans.

This is the 12th test and the company aim to take live tourists up into space during 2020.

International Space Station to get tourist visitors

Fancy a holiday to the Moon and back?

SpaceX has launched it's Falcon Heavy rocket