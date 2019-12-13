General Election 2019: Live

The Conservative Party has won the UK general election, winning the most seats in Parliament and getting an overall majority.

06:20am - A really bad night for Labour.

The Labour leader says he won't stay on as leader in a future election.

The Labour Party has now lost more than 50 MP seats - many of them in places that would normally vote for Labour.

It's the worst loss for Labour since 1935.

06:10am - What does having a majority mean now?

Having a majority means the Conservative Party has more seats than any of the other parties put together.

Each seat is for a different part of the UK and they are represented by an MP that has been elected overnight.

Now that the Conservatives have the most MPs they can now pass laws and win votes on decisions in Parliament.

The Conservatives say they want to 'get Brexit done' and it means that the UK will probably leave the EU with Boris Johnson's Brexit deal next month.

A lot of Labour MPs have lost their seats and Jeremy Corbyn says he will step down as leader after taking time to think about his party's defeat.

In Scotland, the SNP have done well, winning more than three quarters of the seats in the country. It means that we could see another vote on Scottish independence.

05:50am - Boris says this is the chance for his government to 'change the country for the better'.

Boris Johnson speaks after election win

He also thanked adults who voted for coming out in bad weather.

It was the first December election in nearly 100 years.

05:45am - Donald Trump comments on UK election.

'Looks like a big win for Boris' says Trump. He's not wrong, the Conservative Party is predicted to win the most seats, and get the most MPs in the House of Commons.

05:30am - The Conservative Party win the general election with a majority.

Good morning, it's been a busy night as votes have been counted across the country and the result of the general election is that the Conservative party, with Boris Johnson as leader have won.

The Conservatives now have won over 326 seats, which means they have a majority in the House of Commons.

That means that they have more MPs in parliament than any of the other parties combined and can win the votes they need to allow them to make their plans happen.

Here's what else has happened overnight: