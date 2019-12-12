For many years Iraq, a country in the middle east, has seen heavy fighting, mainly between the Iraqi army and the Islamic State or Isis.

Most of the fighting is now over but many families have been unable to return to their homes because of landmines that have been left behind.

Landmines are bombs hidden underground that are set off when something goes over them. Many countries think they should be banned.

A UK charity has travelled to the country to teach children there how to recognise land mines, as well as helping to destroy some of the mines.

Tara from the Mines Advisory Group says: "We want to help build a safe future for them. We want them to be able to come back to their homes and live in a safe environment."