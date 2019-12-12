Stonehenge: Experts think they have found the earliest family photo taken at the landmark

The Routh family/English Heritage

Could this be the first-ever family picture taken at Stonehenge? Experts think so.

The charity English Heritage, which manages historical monuments and buildings around the UK, asked people to send in their photos to mark 100 years of the public owning the monument.

It received more than 1,000 photographs, and set out sifting through them all.

The charity believes that these images from 1875, showing a well dressed family, are the oldest.

One picture shows the group in a horse-drawn carriage.

In another, they are sitting on the stones with a picnic rug and what appears to be a bottle of champagne.

According to historian Susan Greaney: "Right up until the 1920s and 1930s, people did dress up for days out like this, in their Sunday best, suits and hats."

The pictures will be shown with more than 140 others in an exhibition called Your Stonehenge.

The earliest-known photograph of Stonehenge, not featuring a family, is thought to date back 22 years earlier.

Photography was first invented in the 1820s and in 1826 Nicephore Niepce took what is believed to be the first-ever actual photograph - a view out of his upstairs window France.