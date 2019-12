There's not long now until the latest Star Wars movie is out, but one class at a school in Wolverhampton is a little more excited than usual.

That's because their teacher is called Mr Luke Skywalker!

The year five teacher changed his name when he was younger, because he loves Star Wars so much.

Now Mr Skywalker uses Star Wars in his lessons to help children with their work.

It sounds like the Force is strong with this teacher!