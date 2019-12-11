Experts take on Newsround’s general election quiz

Do you know how many prime ministers there have been since 1721? We don't, but these two BBC politics experts might!

Joey D'Urso and Marianna Spring have been covering the 2019 General Election, and it's fair to say they've been keeping up to date with what's going on - they know their stuff!

So we thought we'd push them to their political limits with a super tricky elections quiz.

Check out Marianna's fake news explainer on how to spot different types of fake news online.

And if you need any more information about what the general election is, have a look at our guide.