play
Watch Newsround

Experts take on Newsround’s general election quiz

Do you know how many prime ministers there have been since 1721? We don't, but these two BBC politics experts might!

Joey D'Urso and Marianna Spring have been covering the 2019 General Election, and it's fair to say they've been keeping up to date with what's going on - they know their stuff!

So we thought we'd push them to their political limits with a super tricky elections quiz.

Check out Marianna's fake news explainer on how to spot different types of fake news online.

And if you need any more information about what the general election is, have a look at our guide.

General Election 2019

Video

Experts take on Newsround’s general election quiz

Video

'If I were Prime Minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

How to win the race to be prime minister

Video

Could Hacker make it as an MP?

Video

General Election 2019: What? Where? Why?

Video

How a general election works in 60 secs

Video

Democracy - how is the UK run?

Video

How do people actually vote in an election?

Video

How Parliament actually works

Video

General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?

Top Stories

Kids-from-UK
play
1:23

'If I were Prime Minister...'

Greta-Thunberg-on-stage-at-COP25.

Three key things Greta Thunberg said at big climate summit

comments
Six-year-old Noah's elf in London has decided to dip into his pocket money

Send us your Christmas elf photos

comments
Newsround Home