Christmas presents for teachers: Would you give yours to charity?

It's almost the end of term which means some of you might be getting your teachers a Christmas present.

But one school in Manchester is asking pupils to bring in food bank donations instead.

Parklee Community School in Atherton say many families are struggling and they don't feel that it's right for staff to get presents.

They say Christmas is about giving to people in need.

Head teacher Becky Wood said: "We have an awful lot of families using the food bank and buying gifts for us is just an extra stress they don't need."

Pupils at the school can donate to the local food bank this year instead if they are able to.

What is a food bank? What is a food bank? A food bank is a place where people who are struggling to eat can go to to be given food for free. They are run by charities and organisations in the community. Food banks provide help when people need it most but many people feel that relying on charities to provide food for people is not the solution, and that governments and councils need to do more to help people.

Here's an idea of some of the things you can donate to food banks.

Items that may be provided by a food bank Cereal

Biscuits

Tinned goods like beans or soup

Lentils or dried pulses

Nappies or baby wipes

Rice or pasta

Toothbrushes and tooth paste

Washing up liquid, detergent

Deodorant If you are thinking of donating, check with your local food bank first to see what they need.

