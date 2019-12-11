Christmas presents for teachers: Would you give yours to charity?

Getty Images
It's almost the end of term which means some of you might be getting your teachers a Christmas present.
But one school in Manchester is asking pupils to bring in food bank donations instead.
Parklee Community School in Atherton say many families are struggling and they don't feel that it's right for staff to get presents.
They say Christmas is about giving to people in need.
Head teacher Becky Wood said: "We have an awful lot of families using the food bank and buying gifts for us is just an extra stress they don't need."
Pupils at the school can donate to the local food bank this year instead if they are able to.
Here's an idea of some of the things you can donate to food banks.
