play
Watch Newsround

Christmas presents for teachers: Would you give yours to charity?

Last updated at 13:38
comments
View Comments
food-bankGetty Images

It's almost the end of term which means some of you might be getting your teachers a Christmas present.

But one school in Manchester is asking pupils to bring in food bank donations instead.

Parklee Community School in Atherton say many families are struggling and they don't feel that it's right for staff to get presents.

They say Christmas is about giving to people in need.

food-bankGetty Images

Head teacher Becky Wood said: "We have an awful lot of families using the food bank and buying gifts for us is just an extra stress they don't need."

Pupils at the school can donate to the local food bank this year instead if they are able to.

Here's an idea of some of the things you can donate to food banks.

What do you think?

Would you rather bring in a donation than give your teacher a gift this Christmas?

Let us know by taking part in our vote.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Hayley helps pack food hampers

More like this

child poverty.

Child poverty becoming 'new normal' in parts of Great Britain

hayley-with-schoolgirl.
play
1:56

'When I get hungry, I find it hard to concentrate'

Young people living on the streets

320,000 people are homeless in Britain, say Shelter

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kids
play
1:23

'If I were Prime Minister...'

A female rhesus macaque and baby

How having a BFF can help monkeys survive

ed sheeran

Ed Sheeran is the Number 1 Artist of the Decade

comments
Newsround Home