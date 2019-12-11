Greta Thunberg says the public need to put more pressure on world leaders to take action on climate change.

The young campaigner was speaking at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

She said: "Our leaders are not behaving as if we are in an emergency. In an emergency you change your behaviour.

"Without that sense of urgency how can we, the people, understand that we are facing a real crisis. If the people are not fully aware of what is going on then they will not put pressure on the people in power to act.

"Without pressure from the people, our leaders can basically get away with not doing anything."