play
Watch Newsround

'Without pressure from people, leaders can get away with not doing anything!'

Greta Thunberg says the public need to put more pressure on world leaders to take action on climate change.

The young campaigner was speaking at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

She said: "Our leaders are not behaving as if we are in an emergency. In an emergency you change your behaviour.

"Without that sense of urgency how can we, the people, understand that we are facing a real crisis. If the people are not fully aware of what is going on then they will not put pressure on the people in power to act.

"Without pressure from the people, our leaders can basically get away with not doing anything."

Watch more videos

Video

'Without pressure from people, leaders can get away with not doing anything!'

Video

'If I were Prime Minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

It's Monday - so here's your Happy News!

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Video

Urban music: the rise and success of the UK urban scene

Video

Meet Kaide: The 9-year-old rapper who makes positive rap

Video

UK singer, NAO, says record labels are playing "catch-up"

Video

We chat to Fin, the Junior Bake Off winner!

Video

Ben and Jackson's story

Video

Hurricane Hannah's plan for gold at Tokyo Games

Video

General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?

Video

What is the Convention on the Rights of the Child?

Video

Wendy Searle answers questions about her Arctic adventure

Video

We hit the Frozen 2 red carpet!

Video

How are the amazing Strictly costumes made?

Video

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Video

We talk to kids affected by the floods

Video

Election 2019: What do the words all mean?

Top Stories

kids
play
1:23

'If I were Prime Minister...'

Greta-Thunberg-on-stage-at-COP25.

Three key things Greta Thunberg said at big climate summit

comments
Six-year-old Noah's elf in London has decided to dip into his pocket money

Send us your Christmas elf photos

comments
Newsround Home