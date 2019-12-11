Wildlife: How having a BFF can help monkeys survive

Getty Images

Having a best friend isn't just good for us but also for our primate friends.

Scientists say that close friendships improve the survival chances of macaque monkeys.

Researchers from the University of Exeter studied the social lives of female rhesus macaques on the Island of Cayo Santiago also called "Monkey Island" off Puerto Rico.

They found that those with the strongest social connection to another macaque were 11% less likely to die in a given year.

The monkeys' social connections were measured by looking at how much time they spent together as well as how long they spent grooming each other's fur over a seven year period.

Getty Images

The macaques on Monkey Island have been studied for decades, and the researchers combined existing data with a study of social connections.

Dr Lauren Brent, from the University of Exeter said: "Having many social connections might mean a macaque is widely tolerated - not chased away from food, for example. But it seems that having 'close friends' brings more important benefits than simply being tolerated."

She continued: "These... partners have the opportunity to provide each other with mutual support and cooperation, making both parties more likely to survive".