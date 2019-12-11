Ansu Fati becomes youngest player to score in Champions League!

Getty Images

Most of us probably dream of one day getting our name in the history books.

Last night 17-year-old Ansu Fati did just that!

The Barcelona forward has become the youngest goal scorer in Champions League history after coming on as an last minute substitute, and helping his team secure victory over Inter Milan.

Afterwards he said: "It's a dream. Everything seems to be going at high speed. I just have to take every opportunity I'm given. But here, you look around and think: 'what have I done'?"

At 17 years and 40 days old, he replaces previous record holder Peter Ofori-Quaye, who scored for Olympiakos against Rosenborg on 1 October 1997 at the age of 17 years and 195 days.

But how much do we know about the young star?

He was born in west Africa

Anssumane Fati was born in small west African nation of Guinea-Bissau, a country with a population of fewer than two million.

His family moved to Herrara close to Seville in Spain when he was six, to join their dad who had moved there previously.

But his football talents came as a big surprise to Ansu's father Bori, who didn't even know his son played football!

Bori told a Spanish radio station: "Everyone told me I had no idea how good my son was, he ran rings round everyone."

Ansu was on Seville's youth books until the age of 10, when he decided to make the switch to Barcelona.

His brothers are both footballers

It is not just Ansu who is a talented footballer, both his brothers also played for Barca too!

Big bro Brahima was signed by Sevilla's academy, joined Barcelona and now plays for Calhorra.

Meanwhile his younger brother Miguel plays in the same youth team as Lionel Messi's son, Thiago.

He's Barca's youngest goalscorer

In a match this season when Barca were losing to Osasuna, Fati was called into action from the bench

Within seven minutes, he rose to meet a right-wing cross from Carles Perez with a header into the bottom-left corner.

It made him a record-breaker!

He's already overcome some setbacks in his football career

According to his former boss Victor Valdes, Ansu didn't even have a proper pair of boots when he arrived at Barca.

When he was 13, he broke his leg and had to spend more than a year off the pitch, leaving a question mark over his future career.

Thankfully he managed to turn things around to become the player he is today, being hailed as a wonder kid and making his debut game for Barcelona aged 16.

He also made an impact as part of Spain's Under-21 team in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

He still has to go to school

He dropped out of normal high school to focus on his football career, but Ansu hasn't completely escaped the classroom!

Instead he has a special tutor employed by the football club to teach him English.

He seems to enjoy studying though, and has also signed up for a coaching course taught by the Catalan Soccer Federation.

Although he's starting with the beginner course, if he keeps on going, he could also qualify to coach a professional football team in the future.

He won't be leaving Barcelona anytime soon

Last season he was one of the stars of the Uefa Youth League, scoring twice in the semi-final against Chelsea but seeing his team knocked out on penalties.

But back in the summer, Ansu was very close to signing for rival Spanish club Real Madrid. In the end though his father thought Barcelona was a better option and so the family decided to stay put.

He recently signed a deal that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2022. But that doesn't mean we won't be seeing the 17-year-old popping up anywhere else.

Ansu's currently eligible to play for his home country Guinea-Bissau, Spain where he was recently granted citizenship, and reportedly also for Portugal through his grandparents.

Fifa's rules mean that he could still swap allegiances at senior level even after appearing for Spain at youth level.

That means he could have plenty of options to choose from when the World Cup comes around.