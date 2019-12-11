Ed Sheeran is the Number 1 Artist of the Decade

Official Charts Company

Ed Sheeran has done it again. He's broken yet another record.

The popstar has been crowned the UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade.

It means he's had the most number one singles and albums between 2010 and 2019.

He's managed to achieve 12 number ones in this time, which is pretty impressive right?!

The singer songwriter who is originally from Suffolk is the third person to achieve this prize.

Previous winners include Justin Bieber and Sir Paul McCartney - who has achieved 22 Number 1s across his career.

Commenting on his achievement Ed said "thank you to everyone who's supported me over the past 10 years, especially my amazing fans. Here's to the next 10!"

Getty Images

Ed first made his chart debut back in 2011 when his first single The A Team got to Number 3.

It was the start of his success and he got his first Number 1 in 2014 with Sing.

His most recent number one was in September with Take Me Back To London which featured Stormzy.

As if that wasn't enough, he also achieved the UK's biggest track of the 2010s with Shape of You which spent 14 weeks at Number 1 in 2017 and sold over 4.5 million copies.

His tracks have been streamed an ear-melting 4.6 billion times in the UK alone!

Woah. That is quite something. Well done, Ed!