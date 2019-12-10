Sir David Attenborough has a new series called The Green Planet

Getty Images

How much do you know about the plant world?

Well, it's going to be the focus of Sir David Attenborough's new five-part series called The Green Planet.

The programmes will include stories from around the world such as seeds that can outlive civilisations, trees that care for each other, and plants that are as aggressive and dramatic as animals.

The producers behind it, will be hoping to follow the huge success of Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Frozen Planet and Seven Worlds One Planet, this time by focusing on plants instead of animals.

Across the series, David will travel to the USA, Costa Rica, Croatia and northern Europe, from deserts to mountains and from rainforests to the frozen north. The aim is to try and understand more about how plants live their lives.

The series will look at some of the largest living things that have ever existed; including plants that breed so fast they could cover the planet in a matter of months.

It will also look at our relationship with plants and show how all animal life, including humans, is totally dependent on plants.

The BBC says it will show that "plants are as aggressive, competitive and dramatic as animals - locked in desperate battles for food, for light, to reproduce and to scatter their young."

The Green Planet is due to air in 2021.