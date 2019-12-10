Save the Children dogs break Christmas jumper world record

Save the Children

It's almost Christmas! And these dogs have been getting in the furry festive spirit.

On Sunday they managed to break the record for biggest number of dogs wearing Christmas jumpers.

The event raised money for the charity Save the Children - who said there were 350 dogs at the event with more than 1,000 of their human friends!

The dogs wore their best Christmas jumpers, and many turned out in their finest reindeer outfits and santa hats.

The world record attempt took place in Battersea Park, London.

The charity have broken the previous world record of 300 dogs they set back in 2017.

Save The Children spokesperson Gabrielle Taylor said: "A huge thank you to every dog and owner who helped us break the world record for most dogs in Christmas jumpers."

"We are so grateful to BorrowMyDoggy and all the adorable pooches who wore their festive knits today."

Let us know what you think of these festive furry friends in the comments below,